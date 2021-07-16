Lucknow: Five killed, three hurt in road accident

Lucknow: Five people were killed and three others injured when a truck overturned on a car in the Itaunja area here on Friday, police said.

The accident took place on the Kumhrava road near Tikari village onthe outskirts of Lucknow.

The dead have been identified as Arnav Singh, Aryan Singh, Ajit Singh, Durgesh Singh and Bhawani Singh and the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

The injured have been admitted to a trauma centre here, police said, adding that truck driver Vakil Ahmed has been taken into custody.

The dead belonging to Unnao district were on their way to the Lodheshwar Mahadev temple in Barabanki, police added.—PTI