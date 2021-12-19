KTR Taunts PM Over Lunch With Workers In Varanasi

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao has taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over dining with construction workers of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor."Wonder where this love & empathy was when millions of migrant workers were walking hundreds of kilometres," Rama Rao tweeted along with a picture of Modi dining with construction workers and six pictures of migrant workers walking during Covid-19 induced pandemic."In fact Govt of India coerced the states for train fares for shramik rails," added Rama Rao referring to the special trains operated to help workers reach their homes.KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, also wrote in Telugu that whenever there are elections, the BJP dines with workers while at other times, migrant workers are left to fend for themselves.During his visit to Varanasi on December 13, Prime Minister Modi had lunch with construction workers who worked on the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are due in February-March next year. —IANS