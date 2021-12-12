Kashi Vidvat Parishad Will Preserve Records Of KV Temple

The Kashi Vidvat Parishad, a revered body of scholars and saints, will preserve the historical records related to the Kashi Vishwanath Dham.Parishad Secretary Ram Narain Dwivedi, said: "Raja Todarmal of Banaras reconstructed the temple in 1595 AD. In 1669, Mughal king Aurangzeb issued a diktat ordering demolition of Kashi Vishwanath temple. The order is still reserved in Asiatic Library, Kolkata. The demolition has been described in detail by contemporary author Mustaid Khan."He said that all records will be preserved in a systematic manner so that the new generations can know about the history of the shrine. The Kashi Vishwanath temple will come up in a new avatar on Monday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the grand KV corridor.Few people are aware of the fact that several kings like Raja Ranjeet Singh and the King of Ausanganj Raja Trivikram Narain Singh made donations for the temple. Raja Trivikram Narain Singh donated silver doors of sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The Ausanganj state was spread over Varanasi, Jaunpur and Ghazipur. According to historians, the temple was first demolished in 1194 and was again attacked during the reign of Sultan Mahmud Shah of Jaunpur in 1447. —IANS