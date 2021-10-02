Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Holds 'Hindu Sanatan Dharm' Meeting Over Demand For 'Hindu Rashtra'

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya of Tapasvi Chhawani on Friday held a "Hindu Sanatan Dharm" meeting was held yesterday where the representatives from 29 states came together for a discussion on 'Hindu Rashtra'.Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Acharya said, "In the 'Hindu Sanatan Dharm' meeting that was held today, the representatives from 29 states came together for the discussion about the 'Hindu Rashtra.""Once I take 'Jal Samadhi', my followers will continue to become my voice, they will continue their demand and struggle until India is declared to be 'Hindu Rashtra" he added.Earlier this week, Mahant Acharya demanded the Centre to declare India as 'Hindu Rashtra' or else he would take 'Jal Samadhi'."I demand that India should be declared a 'Hindu Rashtra' by Oct 2 or else I'll take Jal Samadhi in river Sarayu," he said.Speaking further Acharya said, "If the government ignores my demands, it is fixed for me to take 'Jal Samadhi' then.""Initially I was alone now more than 50 crores 'Rashtra Premi' are in our support," he added.Chetan Kakkad, a representative of 'Hindu Rashtra' from Punjab said, he is supporting Paramhans Acharya and his 15 lakh followers."I am here to support Paramhans Acharya in support to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra'. There are 15 lakh influencers from 15 states in our support," he said. —ANI