Health Of UP Ex-CM Kalyan Singh Critical: Hospital

: Uttar Pradesh''s former chief minister Kalyan Singh is in life support as his condition is critical, according to a medical bulletin by the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here on Tuesday.The 89-year-old BJP veteran was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness."Kalyan Singh''s health status is still critical. He is on life saving support system. He has been on continuous dialysis. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert consultants," the bulletin said.His condition is being closely monitored by senior doctors of the critical care medicine, cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology departments, a doctor said. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath visited the veteran leader on Tuesday and enquired about his health status. Earlier, Singh was undergoing treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here. —PTI