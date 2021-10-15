Goods Train Derails At Tundla-Kanpur Section In UP's Prayagraj

An empty goods train derailed at Tundla-Kanpur near Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh early on Friday morning, said North Central Railway.According to the North Central Railway, the train derailed between Ambiapur and Rusa stations at Tundla-Kanpur section under Prayagraj division at 4 am today, blocking the up and down lines at the section.Restoration work is currently underway.Further details are awaited. —ANI