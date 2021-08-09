Follow Us:

Girl killed as wall collapses in Ballia

The HawkMon, 9 Aug 2021 1628485613949
wall collapses
Ballia (UP): A wall collapsed in Badagaon village here leaving a 10-year-old girl dead and two others injured, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon.

The injured have been identified as Balbuchi Devi (45) and Sanju Devi (50), they said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem. —PTI
