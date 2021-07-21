Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's condition critical: SGPGIMS

The condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh is critical, a health bulletin issued by SGPGIMS here on Wednesday said.He has been intubated and put on life saving support system since yesterday evening. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert Consultants.Senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Nephrology, Neurology and Endocrinology are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health. Hospital Director, Professor R K Dhiman is also closely monitoring his treatment on a daily basis.Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who will be in Lucknow on Wednesday, will visit the ailing leader in the afternoon.Yesterday ,UP Governor Anandiben Patel had visited the hospital to enquire about his health.—UNI