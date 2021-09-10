FIR registered against Owaisi in UP’s Barabanki

Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi for delivering communal speech and violating Covid norms.Barabanki SP Yamuna Prasad said here on Friday that the Hyderabad MP delivered a communal speech in which he referred to the razing of an ancient mosque in the Ram Sanehi Ghat tehsil in May this year."The meeting of AIMIM national president Asaduddin Owaisi here on Thursday in which COVID-19 norms and conditions for permission were openly flouted. Communal speeches were delivered to disturb harmony in which it was said that a 100-year old mosque in the Ram Sanehi Ghat was demolished. This statement is completely bereft of facts. By making this statement, he provoked a certain community and disturbed communal harmony. Similarly, vulgar language was used against the Centre as well as the Uttar Pradesh government," the SP said.During his address, Owaisi claimed that UP CM Yogi Adityanath had ‘sacrificed’ the mosque when there was talk of replacing him.Police said the AIMIM chief and the organizer of the aforesaid rally were booked under Sections 153A ,188, 269 and 270 of the IPC.Besides this, the Epidemic Diseases Act was also invoked in the FIR as more than 50 persons gathered for the meeting, police said.—UNI