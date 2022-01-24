ECI Has 2 Covid Protocol Yardsticks For UP, Goa: Cong

The Congress in Goa on Monday accused the Election Commission of India of following two separate Covid protocol yardsticks in the poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh and Goa.Speaking at a meeting of party workers in the Pernem Assembly constituency, All India Congress Committee secretary in-charge of Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao said that while Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah was being allowed to hold large padayatras with 5,000 supporters in tow, poll officials in Goa had been partisan in cracking down on even small meetings conducted by the Congress party in the coastal state."Big meetings cannot be held because of corona. There are guidelines and whenever people gather, a flying squad appears to book a case. More so, especially when it comes to Congress party meetings, they are ready to book more cases. That is why we will have to hold small meetings to send a message to the people. We will have to go door to door," Rao said at the party meeting."I was watching TV the other day. Amit Shah organised a padayatra in Uttar Pradesh with nearly 5,000 people in tow. No one books a case against him. There are thousands of people, but the excuse given is that it was a house to house affair," Rao said."I request the ECI, do not have one rule for UP and another for Goa. Have one rule for the entire country. Not giving opposition parties a chance to campaign, not allowing them to go to people (is not right). People are against the BJP government. They want to send them home in Goa," Rao said.The AICC official also said that the ruling BJP had taken control of "all institutions" in the country, which Rao said were being used for the advantage of the ruling party."The BJP has taken control of all our institutions. Whether it is Income Tax, CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), ED (Enforcement Directorate) or other departments (like) Election Commission. They are being used for their advantage. Therefore in Goa too, they do not want other political parties to campaign, hold big functions," he said. —IANS