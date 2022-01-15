COVID-19 Vaccination Camps Organized At Mosques In UP's Rampur

In the wake of the rising infections due to third wave of COVID-19, some 200 prominent mosques in the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh have organized vaccination camps.The administration plans to achieve 100 per cent vaccination of people with the first dose against COVID-19 vaccine by January 20, said District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandad. "There are 600 mosques in the entire district. I had a meeting with the Imams and religious leaders of the big mosques and appealed to them that in view of the third wave of COVID-19 it is very important that vaccination should be done very fast," said Mandad, after inspecting a camp after the Friday prayers. "All the religious leaders and Imams have cooperated and issued an appeal that they have organized vaccination camps in mosques after the Friday prayers," he further said. "Our more than 400 teams are carrying out vaccination in rural areas and also making separate arrangements for those who are left out in urban areas," he added. —ANI