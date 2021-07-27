COVID-19: 4 More Deaths, 36 New Cases In UP

With four more COVID-19 deaths, the toll in Uttar Pradesh increased to 22,754, while 36 fresh cases pushed the tally to 17,08,226 in the state, according to a statement.Of the four fatalities, two were reported from Unnao, while one death each was reported from Ghazipur and Kannauj, the Uttar Pradesh government said in the statement.It said that among the 36 fresh cases, four were reported from Deoria, while three cases each were reported from Allahabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Barabanki.In the past 24 hours, 73 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of patients discharged so far in the state to 16,84,674.There are 798 active cases in the state, the statement said. In the past 24 hours, more than 2.25 lakh samples were tested. So far, over 6.45 crore samples have been tested in the state, it said. —PTI