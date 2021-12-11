Cop Suspended For Hitting Man With Child In Arms In UP's Kanpur

: The police personnel, who was seen hitting a man carrying a child in his arms in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district, has been suspended on Friday, informed Prashant Kumar, Inspector-General, Kanpur range."A video is going viral on social media showing police beating a man with a child in his arms. Taking cognizance of that, we have suspended the inspector and department inquiry initiated," Kumar told media.In the viral video, the cop from the local police station was first seen thrashing the man with sticks and then another policeman was seen violently trying to snatch the child from the man's arms.The incident took place on Thursday outside a district hospital in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh. Reacting to the incident, the Inspector further directed the police personnel to handle such situations with sensitivity. —ANI