Congress Leader KTS Tulsi Accuses BJP Of 'Gunda Raj', Says Situation In UP Is 'Pot Calling The Kettle Black'

Congress leader KTS Tulsi on Friday took a dig at the BJP-led Central government stating that the BJP is master in practising 'Gunda raj' and termed the situation in Uttar Pradesh as 'pot calling the kettle black'.Commenting on BJP's promise of making Uttar Pradesh a riot-free state, the Congress leader claimed, "In Uttar Pradesh 'gunda gardi' rules. The situation in Uttar Pradesh is the pot calling the kettle black."When asked about the ongoing job examination row, the Congress leader claimed, "Centre wants to end the job opportunities of public sectors permanently and this is the reason the examinations are being stopped.""BJP is playing tricks with the people. This govt wants to end the job opportunities of public sectors permanently and this is the reason the examinations are being stopped", claimed KTS Tulsi.While speaking about the Congress' initiative asking the party workers to decide the Chief Ministerial candidate in Punjab, Tulsi said, "This is an innovating step that the Congress has taken by asking party members to choose the best CM candidates. This is the first time such initiative is taken and i hope it is not the last time."Speaking about Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress leader said, "I don't think AAP is going to be trusted by the people in Punjab. They don't have a single CM in the state yet." When asked about Delhi CM Kejriwal in Punjab elections, he stated, "Arvind Kejriwal is going through a guilt complex. He looted Delhi now he is trying to loot Punjab." —ANI