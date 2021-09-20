Congress Challenges Mayawati To Declare Dalit CM Candidate In Punjab

The BSP is in alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the state with the Parkash Singh Badal family at the helm. Congress Chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala to a question responded, "we respect Mayawati as an elder and senior leader but request her to announce Dalit Chief Minister candidate in Punjab where it is in alliance with SAD."As per media reports, Mayawati congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi as Chief Minister but said that through the media she has learnt that the next Punjab assembly elections will be contested under the leadership of a non-Dalit -- referring to Congress punjab in-charge Harish Rawat's statement.She alleged that the Congress still does not fully trust the Dalits and is scared of the SAD-BSP alliance in Punjab.The BSP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are in alliance for the 2022 Assembly election in the state.The Congress meanwhile is on an overdrive after the swearing in of Channi. Surjewala said that the Congress has created history by appointing Punjab's first Dalit CM in Charanjit Channi."Let time record that this decision will singularly fortify social justice & open new doors of empowerment for our Dalit, Backward & disadvantaged brothers & sisters across India," he said. —IANS