Cong Claims Drones Monitoring Priyanka In UP’s Sitapur

The Congress has alleged that drones were being used to monitor the movement of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been detained for more than 30 hours in Sitapur while trying to enter Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted a video of drones monitoring ,"who will take responsibility, whose drone is this and why."The Congress is alleging that she has been kept in illegal custody for 30 hours as she was taken in custody early on Monday morning in the Hargaon area in Sitapur .After a brief spat with the policemen, Priyanka was taken to the PAC guest house and remains there till now.Hundreds of Congress workers have been sitting outside the guest house, waiting for their leader's release.Priyanka has said that as soon as she is released, she will proceed to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the bereaved families.In a related development, a senior official said that the government has taken note of the fact that Priyanka spoke to some news channels on phone while she was in custody."We are investigating the matter and will soon take action against the channels and those responsible for arranging the interactions," the official said. —IANS