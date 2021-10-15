Brass Idol Makers In Aligarh Hit By Rise In Alloy Prices

The business of making brass idols, which was picking up momentum after the Covid pandemic, has now been hit by the rising prices of the alloy in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.The increase in the price of brass due to the rise in the cost of coal has impacted the business now."We have been doing brass idol-making work for a long time but our business faltered during the Corona period. As the situation is changing under the schemes of the government, the business was also gaining momentum, but due to the fluctuations in the rates of brass during the last few days, our business has again been impacted, " Rajesh Diwakar, a brass idol trader told ANI. "A large number of Dalits are associated with this business. They do idol casting work. We request the government to check the fluctuations in the price of brass. Idol makers are affected by these. In view of this, the government should control it so that business can be done smoothly," added Diwakar. According to Government sources, the Central Government is likely to ramp up per day coal production from 1.94 million tonnes to 2 million tonnes in the next 5 days. This would help reduce coal shortage and prices. —ANI