BJP Worker Ajay Sharma Injured Due To Bullet Injuries: Prayagraj Police
Tue, 9 Nov 2021 1636478655239
Prayagraj: A Bharatiya Janata Party worker has been injured on Tuesday due to bullet injuries in the Phaphamau area of Prayagraj.
Prayagraj Police, in an official statement on Tuesday, said, " BJP worker Ajay Sharma injured due to bullet injuries in stomach and shoulders. Assailants intruded into his house and shot him."
Further probe in the matter is underway. —ANI
