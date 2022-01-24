BJP Committed For Development Of UP Which Regained Its Glory Under Yogi Govt: Amit Shah

Wishing people of Uttar Pradesh on the state's foundation day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed to the development of the state and said that UP has regained its glory due to the tireless efforts of Yogi Adityanath government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The Home Minister took Twitter to express his views as the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. On January 24, the Uttar Pradesh government celebrates its foundation day."Greetings to the people of the state on the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh, the land of religion, knowledge and wonderful bravery. The state has regained its glory due to the tireless efforts of the Yogi government of the state running under the guidance of Modi ji. BJP is committed for the development of Uttar Pradesh and the welfare of the people," Shah tweeted. The celebration of Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day only began in the year 2017 when then Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik suggested celebrating 24th January as Uttar Pradesh Day. Following this, in 2018, Uttar Pradesh celebrated its foundation day for the very first time in 68 years of Indian independence.When India got its independence from the British Raj in 1947, it was still a country made of various provinces. Slowly different smaller provinces got together to form states. And on January 24, 1950, the United Provinces was officially renamed Uttar Pradesh and received its statehood.Uttar Pradesh is known to be one of India's biggest states that is particularly eyeing all attention as it prepares for the Assembly Elections 2022.The Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting on February 10 and the counting of votes will be held on March 10. The first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7.The results will be announced along with four other states - Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - on March 10. —ANI