AU To Study UP’s Transformation To A Prosperous State

The Allahabad University (AU) will now conduct a detailed study as to how Uttar Pradesh has become a 'samarth rajya' (prosperous state) from a 'bimaru rajya' (sick state).The study will be conducted by the academics working at the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay chair, which is being set up by the University Grants Commission (UGC) at AU as per instructions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, while speaking as the chief guest at AU convocationon Monday, said: "Researches should not be limited to getting papers published in reputed journals or promoting academics, but for the betterment of the society."He also called upon the experts from the department of Sociology at AU to conduct research on the migration of people witnessed in the country during the pandemic.He said that the Modi-led government at the Centre is aimed at improving the life of the common man standing on the last strata of the society and universities can play an important role in this regard.Pradhan also urged the AU authorities and all the institutes for higher studies in the country to implement employable courses as per the new National Education Policy. He also asked the authorities to expedite the process for filling up the vacant teaching positions on the campus. —IANS