Allahabad HC Seeks Report On Man’s Death In Custody

The Allahabad High Court has asked a station house officer (SHO) in Bijnor to submit a report following allegations by a Dalit petitioner that his 23-year-old son was tortured and died in police custody and later, cremated without the family's consent.Police had claimed that the man was caught for theft and committed suicideLast month, the SC/ST court hearing the case had ordered that 12 men, including seven policemen, be booked under relevant sections of the IPC, including 302 (murder), and those of the SC/ST Act. The father of the deceased, Jaipal Singh, however, said he was unsatisfied with the investigation and had approached the high court earlier this month, demanding that the case be handed over to an independent agency for investigation.On July 12, a clash had taken place between Singh's son, Neetu, and some men in his village.Later that night, some men allegedly accompanied by police had landed at their doorstep and picked up Neetu to take him to the police station. There was no news of him after that. Five days later, on July 17, Jaipal was called to Bijnor barrage where he saw Neetu's body even as 25 policemen were present on the spot.Jaipal alleged that he was forced to put thumb impressions on blank papers and his son was cremated without the family's consent.The court on September 25 summoned Noorpur SHO, under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, with a detailed investigation report and the autopsy on October 18. Bijnor SP Dharamveer Singh said that he has circulated copies of Constitutional provisions that protect citizens against illegal detention. He said that he circulated them so that local police, as well as people, are aware of the rights of a citizen against Illegal detention. —IANS