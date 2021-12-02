Aligarh: Leopard Enters College, Injures Student

A leopard entered a college and attacked a student in Chharra area of Aligarh district on Wednesday. The student has sustained injuries.Dharmendra Sharma, District Inspector of Schools, said, "The principal of Chaudhary Nihal Singh Inter College informed me that a leopard has entered the college at around 10 am. The District Forest Officials and other authorities have been informed by the college."He further added, "A student has sustained injuries and rushed to a hospital. He is completely stable." —ANI