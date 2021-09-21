Akhilesh Yadav Is A 'Seasonal' Hindu: BJP MLA Som

Controversial BJP MLA Sangeet Som has calleed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav a 'seasonal Hindu'."Akhilesh Yadav is a seasonal Hindu. This will not work, in India where everyone is a Hindu, a Muslim is a Hindu, a Hindu is a Hindu and Hindustan belongs to Hindus," he said in an informal chat with media persons on Monday evening.Som also dared the former chief minister to say that 'a mosque was built in Mathura after demolishing a temple'.Som claimed that his party will 'build temples at all those places in India where temples were razed to build mosques'. The mosque at Mathura and Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque were identified by the Sangh Parivar to have been built over temples.The MLA from Sardhana is known for making such controversial statements.He further said, "People like Akhilesh Yadav are saying they will build a Vishwakarma temple. These are the same people who got bullets sprayed on Ram Bhakts, who ordered lathi charge on sadhus in Banaras? These people are now asking for forgiveness with folded hands. The people will not forgive them."Som was responding to Akhilesh Yadav's recent statement on the Uttar Pradesh government abolishing the holiday on Vishwakarma Puja.The Samajwadi Party chief has also announced that he will get a temple built for the deity if elected to power in the upcoming Assembly polls. —IANS