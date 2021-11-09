Akhilesh Now Launches Samajwadi Perfume

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched his party's perfume and termed it the "scent of socialism".Prepared by party MLC Pammi Jain, the Samajwadi perfume is made up of 22 natural scents and lingers longer than other perfumes, the party said.This is the first time that a political party has launched its own perfume. Asked about the nature of the scent, Akhilesh Yadav said: "When people use it, they will smell socialism. The perfume will end hatred in 2022. The perfume is boxed in red and green colours - the colours of the Samajwadi Party -and the bottle in stained glass, carries the party's name and symbol which is the cycle. —IANS