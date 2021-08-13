Adityanath Reviews Situation In Flood-Affected Districts In UP

: Over 600 villages in 24 districts of Uttar Pradesh are affected by floods, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday, and directed officials to help people on war-footing.He also advised them to ensure enough stock of medicines for snakebite and anti-rabies injections."Due to release of water from various dams, over 600 villages in 24 districts of the state are affected by flood. Lakhs of people are facing problems due to this. We are doing everything possible to help people," Adityanath said while inspecting flooded areas in Ghazipur.He said this flood is manmade and not due to rains, and added that the government was also working to ensure the safety of cattle and arrange fodder for the animals. "I am inspecting flood-affected districts and reviewing the situation. In Ghazipur, 32 revenue villages are flood-affected. The district administration has been asked to distribute relief material to affected people. The water level of the Ganga is stable and the Irrigation department has been asked to remain alert," the chief minister said. Talking to reporters in Ballia, he said directives have been issued to monitor the number of people boarding small boats to avoid any untoward incident.After an aerial survey, the chief minister held a meeting with the administration and the people''s representatives separately. He said he arrived in Ballia after reviewing the flood situation in Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamipur, Varanasi and Ghazipur districts.Adityanath said his government was alert to the threat of viral diseases after the floods. A report from the state relief commissioner''s office, however, said 1,171 villages in 24 districts of Uttar Pradesh are affected by floods, and rescue and relief operations are underway. The state recorded an average rainfall of 9 mm in a span of 24 hours, which is 87 per cent more than normal."Twelve districts -- Siddharth Nagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Basti, Mau, Balrampur, Kushi Nagar, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Gonda and Bahraich -- received rainfall of over 25 mm or more in the past 24 hours," the report said.According to the Irrigation department, the Sharda river is flowing above the danger mark at Pallia Kalan (Kheri), Quano river at Chandradeep ghat (Gonda) and the Ghaghra river at Turtipari (Ballia).The NDRF, SDRF and the state PAC have been pressed into service to help the people, and 59 rescue teams are pre-deployed in 43 districts. —PTI