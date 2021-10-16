Actor Dies On Stage During Ramlila In UP

Mathura: A 62-year-old actor, who was playing the role of Lord Ram's father King Dashrath, died on stage while enacting a scene during a Ramlila here, officials said on Saturday.The incident took place in Hasanpur village in Afzalgarh, about 65 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday night, they said.The actor, Rajendra Singh, suffered a heart attack and fell on the stage while calling out Ram's name during a scene in which he is leaving for exile, the officials said.By the time his co-actors tried to pick him up, he had already died, they said.Singh had been playing Dashrath's role for the last 20 years. —PTI