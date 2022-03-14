Yogi Meets Vice President Naidu

New Delhi: Days after historic victory of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, caretaker chief minister Yogi Adityanth on Sunday met Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath reached the national capital and is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top BJP leadership to discuss formation of his new cabinet in the state. Adityanath claimed that it was a courtesy meeting with the Vice President. In a tweet, the official Twitter handle of the Vice President said, "Shri Yogi Adityanath called on the Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today."

Before meeting with Vice President Naidu, the Uttar Pradesh acting Chief Minister met BJP national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh and discussed cabinet formation.

Adityanath, however, termed the meeting with Santhosh a courtesy meet but sources claimed that formation of a new cabinet was also discussed. Union Minister Sarbanand Sonowal was also present during the meeting.

It is learnt that at 5 p.m., Yogi Adityanath is expected to meet Prime Minister Modi and BJP chief J.P. Nadda at 6 p.m. He will meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at 8 p.m.

Sources said the key agenda of the meeting is to discuss the new cabinet of Uttar Pradesh. "Date for swearing in is also discussed during the meeting with party leaders," sources said.

"Social equation will play a crucial role in the formation of the new cabinet and it will be discussed with the central leadership along with finalizing the date of swearing in," a party insider said.

It is learnt that a tentative list of probable ministers has been finalised after discussion with the central leadership.

—IANS