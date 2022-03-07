Woman Abducted, Gang-Raped In UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A 23-year-old woman has alleged that she was abducted and raped by five youths in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Muzaffarnagar's Ghasipura village under Mansurpur police station on Friday, they said.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman, she was abducted and confined to a room, where the accused raped her. Later, the accused fled, leaving her at the room, Station House Officer Sanjive Singh said.

A case has been registered and the victim has been sent for medical examination, he said.

—PTI