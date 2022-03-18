Why Not 'Lakhimpur Files' Now? Asks Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav that said if a film like 'The Kashmir Files' could be made, then there should also be one on the October 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Akhilesh's comment came in response to a question by reporters on the sidelines of a function in Sitapur on Wednesday evening.

"Your Sitapur is a neighbouring district of Lakhimpur Kheri. If a movie has come up on Kashmir, then a film can be made on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident also," Akhilesh said.

On October 3, 2021, violence erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri district after an SUV allegedly belonging to a son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra 'Teni', mowed down four farmers and a journalist.

Three others were killed in the violence that followed.

The violence took place during a protest against the three farm laws which the Union government subsequently withdrew ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.

This was Akhilesh's first visit outside Lucknow since the recently-held Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in which SP won 111 seats, while its two allies (Rashtriya Lok Dal and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party) together bagged 14.

The BJP returned to power with 255 seats and its two allies (Apna Dal-S and Nishad party) got 18 seats together.

Akhilesh said his party had achieved a moral victory in the polls.

"The SP and allies had a moral victory in the polls. The public treats the SP as the alternative to the BJP. Our seats and vote share have increased significantly. On the other hand, the BJP's seats have come down. The BJP seats will go down further in the future," he stated.

He said that the fundamental issues of inflation and unemployment that concerned the youth were still there.

Meanwhile, a stray bull briefly brought his convoy to a halt during the Lucknow-Sitapur journey. Akhilesh tweeted" "Safar mein saand toh milengey... joh chal sako toh chalo. Bada kathin hai UP mein safar, joh chal sako toh chalo (There will be bulls crossing your path, so move if you can. It's a difficult journey in UP, so move if you can)."

He also posted a video clip of the incident.

—IANS