UP Secondary Education Board Issues Help Line For Students

Bijnor (The Hawk): The U P Board of Secondary Education, Prayagraj has issued two toll free help line numbers on Monday for the help of students going to appear in the examinations of High School and Intermediate 2022.

Divya Kant Shukla, the Secretary of the Board said that students going to appear in High school and Intermediate examinations can contact the subject experts through the help line numbers and get their problems and queries resolved easily. He further said that the toll free help line numbers18001805310 and 18001805312 are being operated from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. everyday. In the examination of High School 2781854 and in Intermediate 2411035 examinees will appear from different schools and colleges of the state.The Board exams will commence from 24th March and conclude on 15th April. For successful completion of the Board exams in seventy five districts of the state, preparations are going on on war footing in the offices of District Inspectors of Schools.This year the room invigilators will be deployed through on line medium. The data of all government and government aided school teachers has been fed at the portal of the Board by the district level education officers in each district.

—MST