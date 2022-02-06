UP Assembly Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Aggresively Campaigns In Aligarh

Aligarh: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday aggressively campaigned in Aligarh for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, appealing to people to vote for the party's candidates.

The Congress leader received a warm welcome as people showered flower petals on her.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka conducted a door-to-door campaign in the Khair Assembly constituency of Aligarh.

"Congress is coming to fulfill the expectations of UP," the official Twitter handle of Congress tweeted along with pictures of Priyanka waving at people in Aligarh.

While campaigning in Sahibabad and Ghaziabad on Friday, Priyanka had said that for the first time in 30 years Congress in contesting on all Assembly seats of UP.

However, Congress star campaigner of Uttar Pradesh Sachin Pilot had earlier told ANI that as a "political courtesy" the party did not field any candidate against Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav justifying that the SP did not field any candidate against Sonia Gandhi, when she was contesting from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in the state earlier.

Sonia Gandhi was elected as a Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli's seat in 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from Karhal assembly seat of UP, while his uncle who heads Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) Shivpal Singh Yadav is contesting from Jaswant Nagar seat.

Notably, Samajwadi Party had also not fielded its candidate from the Amethi assembly seat against Rahul Gandhi during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3, and the seventh phase on March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

