'The Kashmir Files' Exposed Illegal Trades Behind Terrorism: Director Vivek Agnihotri

Director of 'The Kashmir Files' movie Vivek Agnihotri, while talking to mediapersons here on Monday, said that efforts were made to bring truth before people through the film. He said terrorism was a big business and with the help of this film, illegal trades operating in the name of terrorism were exposed. Agnihotri visited the city with wife Pallavi Joshi to meet his cousin Sharad Tewari here in Arya Nagar. On holding the film a political stunt by some opposition party leaders, Agnihotri said they were upset after exposure of the illegal trades highlighted in the film. He said the allegations so far levelled against the Indian soldiers for atrocities on masses were also made clear now. On making films on Godhara and Lakhimpur incidents in the light of former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's statements, he said "leaders making such statements are kings and their sons also capable of making films on these issues if at all it required by them". On his film being given a political colour, he said everyone was of different view. How they find the film depends on their own view-point, he added. When asked that BJP workers were watching the film in large number by advance booking of the show and the rumour of its being produced by their party, Agnihotri said the film was also popular in foreign countries and if the foreigners were really influenced by the Indian prime minister then he will only say that Narendra Modi was the God's gift. On his plans to launch any next film in near future, Agnihotri said that he had not made up his mind on this front so far.