Support To Congress Candidate Neha Tewari Announced

Rashtriya Samanata Morcha and many other organisations have announced to lend their support to the Congress candidate Neha Tewari contesting from the Kalyanpur assembly seat here on Wednesday. Addressing mediapersons at the Kanpur Journalists Club, Morcha's co-convener and national president of Anarakshit Samaj Party Rajesh Kumar Agnihotri said Khushi Dubey, tortured by the Kanpur police in the name of her husband Amar Dubey's involvement in Bikru carnage, is the younger sister of Congress candidate Neha Tewari. After two days of Khushi Dubey's marriage, her husband Amar Dubey was killed in police encounter and thereafter she was lodged in the jail and is lying there for the past around two years. He strongly condemned the incident and inhuman behaviour with Khushi Dubey allegedly done at the behest of district and state administration. In a bid to provide justice to her younger sister, Neha Tewari was fielded from Kalyanpur assembly constituency as Congress candidate. State president of Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Mahasabha Tribhuwan Sharma; national president of Indian Rights B Poddar; Incharge, Lucknow Division, Anarakshit Samaj Party Harendra Nath Pandey; freedom fighter, UPCC member and former general secretary of Kanpur Bar Association Naresh Chandra Tripathi; convener of 'Mai Brahmin Hu' organiswation Durgesh Mani Tripathi; state president of Mahila Prakoshtha Puja Dubey; senior congress leader Yogesh Dixit, state general secretary (social media cell) Congress Hari Om Dubey and other office-bearers were present at the news conference.—KA