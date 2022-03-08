Self-Reliance On Food Items Majorly Shared By Farmers And Farm Scientists: Governor Anandiben Patel

Kanpur (The Hawk): The self reliance on food items majorly is shared by farmers and Farm Scientists as both make sustained efforts to not only grow the products but also ensure that its yield was improved. The CSA farm scientists have always been in the limelight on account of their research and new varieties and their sustained efforts to train the farmers so that the reasearh of farms can reach the grass roots level. This year there had been a commendable research work done by the varisty and it was expected that it would continue in future as well.

This was stated by the Governor, Uttar Pradesh, Ms Anandiben Patel after visiting the three day exhibition at the varsity. She said it was the bounden duty of the students to avail themselves of the research work so that they can benefit the state agriculture in the times to come. She said with every passing day the farms and farm scientists across the globe were under pressure to improve the yield to feed the teeming millions. She said Indian farm univerisities had done a commendable job in this area.

The Head of Department, Dr BK Tripathi addressing the session fruits and vegetagles were in fact cash crop and provided farmers with fast money. He said while other crops a farmer had to wait for its yield. He said market-oriented agricultural production can be a mechanism to increase small holder farmer welfare, rural market performance, and contribute to overall economic growth. He said cash crop production can allow households to increase their income by producing output with higher returns to land and labour and using the income generated from sales to purchase goods for consumption.

He said horticulture gave farmers a higher income, but there was little protection against a glut, while foodgrain enjoyed a minimum support price mechanism, there was little by way of a safety net in horticulture. He said to extend the life of the perishable produce, Uttar Pradesh also needed better cold chain storage and transport networks. He said the CSA Horticulture Innovation Lab's research spans the horticultural value chain, from issues related to seed systems through produce marketing. He said farmers can access higher quality seed and improved crop varieties if local seed saving practices be improved and similar was the case of fruit and vegetable production what agronomic practices can improve horticultural crop production. He added that after harvest fresh fruits and vegetables best be handled to maintain quality and they can be cooled, packed and transported to reduce postharvest losses. He said for this tools and training needs to be imparted to the farmers.

Addressing the gathering soil scientist, Dr Khaleel Khan said horticulture had emerged as a core sector of agriculture over the past decade, growing steadily in annual area coverage and output. He said horticulture was seen as optimal option for crop diversification in agriculture and the per unit earning capacity of farmers was much higher than in case of food grains and it also addresses environmental concerns.

He said most horticultural output required specialised market linkages and connectivity, post harvest infrastructure and to make this sector more remunerative, there was a need to address the constraints involved. He said there was more need to focus on aromatic crops and spices in state programme as compared to other commodities. He said productivity growth in fruits and vegetable was meagre and this was only due to non-availability of quality planting material, dwindling status of natural resources, abundance of resource poor farmers and low adoption of modern technologies. He said the challenge was to enhance productivity by increasing the factor productivity of all the horticultural production inputs, and at the same time sustaining it by adoption of good practices and precision farming principles. The exhibition displayed the CSA new varities--Azad Matar(pea), Azad Tamatar(tomatoes), Azad Mirch(chillies), Azad Alu(potato) In addition fruits like mango, guava, leechi, lime were also displayed in the exhibition.

—KA