S P Bijnor Directs Women Police Personnel To Treat Victims 'Sweetly'

Dr Dharmveer Singh, the Superintendent of Police, district Bijnor, directed the women police officers on Sunday to make proper arrangements of cold and clean drinking water, first aid box, and neat and clean washrooms at Women Help Desk established in each Police station of the district.Addressing the women police personnels in the meeting hall of the reserve police line, Bijnor, he further added that they should regularly visit their beats and co-ordinate with the local women. Each and every complaint should be registered promptly and immediate action against the culprits must be taken for the timely grievance redressal of each complainant so that the victims could get the appropriate justice.It is our moral and departmental duty to provide relief to the victims and helpless Women. If resolution of the problem is not possible at junior level, forward the cases to higher authorities. Sweet and co-operating behavior of the police personnels deputed on the duty of women help desk will create trust in the system of Uttar Pradesh police. During this, nodal officer, Mission Shakti, Mr S P Singh also addressed the meeting.----MST