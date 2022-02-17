Previous Rulers In UP Didn't Like Sant Ravidas, BJP Govt Follows His Principles: PM Modi

Sitapur: On the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh runs on the principles of the saint, whereas the previous governments led by the Opposition parties in the state "did not like" Sant Ravidas.

Addressing a public rally here, Prime Minister said, "It is a matter of happiness for me that I am the MP of Kashi where Sant Ravidas ji was born. I am fortunate that God has made me a medium for the sacred work of beautification of his temple complex in Varanasi. I got a chance to decorate that campus."

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s government is running on the mantras of Sant Ravidas.

"With the inspiration of Sant Ravidas ji, our government is running on the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. Our schemes are focused on the welfare of the poor, downtrodden, exploited, backward, and deprived. Those who ran the government in Uttar Pradesh before 2017 did not like Sant Ravidas ji," said Prime Minister Modi.

He said there was the rule of mining mafia and land mafia in Uttar Pradesh before 2017.

Attacking the Opposition parties, Prime Minister said, "I come from a poor family. I did not hear the speeches of poverty, I have come from poverty. I reached here going through the life of the poor. When there is no rule of law, the poor suffer the most. The poor are not heard under mafiaraj. The government of 'Parivaarvadis' in Uttar Pradesh had maintained such an atmosphere."

"For so many years, these 'Parivaarvadis' ignored the skills of local artisans and craftsmen and insisted on imports from abroad. Opposition leaders feel sad about speaking on 'vocal for local'. They feel credit will go to Modiji or Yogi ji if 'vocal for local' is spoken," added PM Modi.

Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib.

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar.

Two phases of the seven-phased polls in Uttar Pradesh have concluded, while the state will have another five phases of polling. Polling for the remaining five phases will take place on February 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

—ANI