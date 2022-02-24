Pariwarwadi Parties Started Abusing EVMs, Their Game Is Over In UP: PM Modi Targets SP

Launching a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party for raising the issue of alleged discrepancies in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said as soon as they start blaming EVMs, understand that the "Pariwarwadi" party's game is over."With the fourth phase of polls, Pariwarwadi parties have started abusing the EVM. For those who wait for exit polls, I would like to tell them not to do so. As soon as they start blaming EVMs, understand that the Pariwarwadi party's game is over," said PM Modi while addressing a rally in Prayagraj.Further slamming the Opposition parties for raising objections when the state government in 2018 changed the name of 'Allahabad' to 'Prayagraj', PM Modi said, "those who even hate the name Prayagraj, what development work will they do for this city?""Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies have worked continuously for five years in Prayagraj. BJP's double engine government has changed the politics of the country as well as of UP," he said.Earlier on Sunday, Samajwadi Party took to Twitter to raise alleged discrepancies in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) stating that the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) issued a slip of the BJP as the voter cast his vote to the former."BJP's slip is coming out after pressing the button of Samajwadi Party at booth number 121 of Bhognipur 208 assembly of Kanpur rural. The Election Commission should take cognizance for ensuring smooth and fair voting," SP tweeted in Hindi.Prime Minister Modi's Prayagraj rally comes ahead of the fifth phase of polls in Uttar Pradesh on February 27.Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 assembly seats, is having seven-phase elections of which four rounds have already concluded. The four-round of voting was organized on February 10, 14, 20, and 23. Voting on the seats of the last two phases will be on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. —ANI