'Parivaarwadi Will Again Be Defeated In UP, State Will Celebrate Holi On March 10 Itself': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the huge election rally here in Shahbajpur village of Kanpur dehat on Monday said, “The 'Parivaarwadi' will again be defeated by the people of Uttar Pradesh. The festival of colours - Holi will be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh on 10th March itself.” Targeting the opposition, he asked, “When they keep changing their allies, then how will they serve the people of Uttar Pradesh? Earlier governments looted the people of the state. People of UP have defeated them in 2014, then in 2017 and 2019, and now in 2022 again these staunch ‘Parivarwadis’ will lose.” PM Modi further alleged, “Before 2017, when there were governments of these extreme 'Parivarwadis', then everyday there were reports of ration scams from UP. These people had created lakhs of fake ration cards. But our Double Engine Sarkar has stopped this game of fake ration cards. Today, crores of the UP public are receiving ration free of cost. Stoves of my poor sisters and mothers will never be turned off. We have to walk on the path of development. Welfare and upliftment of the poor is BJP's main priority". "If they had their way, they would have made Kanpur and other such areas in UP, a 'mafiaganj' mohalla. Now their 'mafiagiri' is counting its last breath. These 'Parivarwadi' want to give power to the mafias again,” he added.Earlier, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude towards the people for their support and said, “Voting is going on in the second phase in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa today. I would urge all the voters, especially the first-time voters, to come out to vote in maximum numbers.”Mounting a blistering attack on the TMC, PM Modi reiterated, “In an interview to a news publication in Goa, a TMC leader said that they have formed alliance with a particular party to divide Hindu votes in Goa. I want to tell Goa voters that is the chance to bury such kind of politics.”“The trend of the second phase in UP and the voting in the first phase has made four things very clear – First, ‘BJP Ki Sarkar, Yogi Ji Ki Sarkar Phir Se Aa Rahi Hai’. Second, People of every caste, people of every class are voting without division, people in villages and cities are voting without division, they are unitedly voting for fast development of UP. Third, our mothers, sisters and daughters have taken responsibility to ensure BJP’s win. Fourth, Muslim sisters, quietly, without making any noise, are coming out of their homes to bless Modi because they know who has worked for their welfare,” he added.Elaborating on the benefits of Double Engine Sarkar, PM Modi asserted, “34 lakh houses have been given to the poor under the PM-Awas Yojana in the state. Out of this, 13 lakh Dalits have got the houses. Also, the Muslim girls feel safe under the BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh. Many Muslim girls are going to schools and colleges in the state now.” The PM recounted several measures for welfare of farmers in the state. He mentioned how PM-KISAN, Kisan Credit Cards have benefitted the farmers immensely. He also spoke how double engine government is promoting biofuel usage, which in turn, is helping the sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh.PM Modi urged voters in Uttar Pradesh to vote for the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections. He said, “Pehle Matdan, Kamal Nishan Aur Phir Koi Anya Kaam”. Several BJP leaders and karyakartas were present in the event.Earlier, the chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath welcomed the prime minister on the dias. Speaking on the occasion, Yogi said the Modi government had saved the countrymen by giving them the vaccine to combat Covid-19 pandemic. Hence, people involved in propaganda about the vaccine should be given a befitting reply with "jo bachayega voh saccha saathi hai, jo gumrah karega voh avsarvadi hai" (who will save is the real friend, who will beguile is the opportunist). He said earlier people would die of hunger but now during the Double Engine Sarkar, they were getting the double ration.Meanwhile, party workers in Kanpur also attended the prime minister's rally through virtual mode. District unit president Sunil Bajaj said people in 14 Mandals of North district saw the rally on big screen. South city unit media incharge Manish Tripathi said party workers and other people heard the prime minister's speech in 13 Mandals. Arrangements to accommodate about 500 workers were made in each mandal area, he added. Party workers heard the PM's speech on big screen in a ground near CTI Chauraha, Govind Nagar, under Kanpur Juhi Mandal area. Prominent activists present in the rally were BJP south city unit president Dr Bina Arya Patel, MLA Mahesh Trivedi, district general secretary Sunil Narag, Prakash Vir Arya, Mandal president Amit Malhotra, Rajesh Srivastava, S Harpreet Singh Sweety, Divyanshu Bajpai, Sarvesh Sonkar, Ranvijay Singh, Rajesh Sethi, Dipu Paswan, Jaspal Bhagat, S Jasvinder Singh, Charanjit Singh Oberoi, Rahul Tewari, Manjit Singh Dhillo, Sangpreet Singh and Raghuvir Singh. —KA