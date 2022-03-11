Panic Prevails Among The Villagers As They Saw Carcass Of A Leopard Behind A Dhaba

Panic prevailed among the villagers of Sachendi police area when they saw the carcass of a leopard behind a dhaba along the highway on Friday morning. Local police immediately rushed to spot and apprised the forest department officials about the incident. Police suspected that the leopard appeared to have died of illness. According to reports, villagers spotted the carcass of a leopard behind New Dipu Chauhan Dhaba along the Bhaunti Pratappur highway. Villagers apprehend that the carcass, after wrapping it into a gunny sack, was dumped here. Dhaba owner Tilak Chauhan said he had not found the carcass during his visit behind the dhaba on Thursday night. It appears that the carcass was dumped there late in the night. Station House Officer Vinod Kumar Singh said had had informed the forest department team. Exact cause of its death would be ascertained after the autopsy of the carcass. On receipt of complaint from the forest department, further investigations would be made and action taken, he said. It may be recalled that about three months ago, a leopard seen wandering in VSSD College campus in Nawabganj police area had suddenly gone missing. Forest department team had also made futile attempt to trace the leopard for several days. Now with the suddenly recovery of its carcass in Sachendi police area on Friday morning, panic prevailed among the villagers. There could be chances that the leopard seen wandering in VSSD College campus three months ago had moved towards the rural area after the team of forest department suspended its search for the large wild cat. However, people were lucky that the leopard did not attack on anyone. —KA