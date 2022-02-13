PM Supports Demand Of EPS-95 Pensioners

Prime minister Narendra Modi is convinced from the demand of All India EPS 95 Sangharsh Samiti for increase in pension amount and on whose directives, the union finance minister had asked the finance secretary Mr Som Natham to fix a tripartite meeting with the central providence fund commissioner and ACC and RPFC (Pension) on February 8'. This was stated by the national secretary of EPS95 Sangharsh Samiti Om Shanker Tewari while addressing the pensioners here at a general meeting organised at Rawatpur Roadways bus stand on Sunday. He said the information about the discussions and action taken in the meeting was given to him by his national president Comdr. Ashok Rawat. Speaking on the occasion, national adviser of the All India EPF Federation and senior trade union leader Rajesh Kumar Shukla informed that the Provident Fund Organisation had started to work on increasing the pension amount of EPS95 pensioners. He also expressed gratitude to the local BJP MP Satyadeo Pachauri and Mathura MP Hema Malini along with around two dozen other parliamentarians for their support and follow up in the matter at the government leval. He said there were around 11 lakh EPS-95 pensioners in the state, including 72000 of Kanpur. In the end, the national secretary Om Shanker Tewari, who also chaired the meeting, said the Samiti will organise a national convention in Lucknow after the assembly elections of five states were over when the strategy to launch nationwide movement would also be finalised if the government failed to increase pension to Rs.7500 plus DA per month along with medical facilities. Other union leaders who addressed the pensioners were Sunder Lal Pandey, Jairup Singh, Hari Shanker Shukla, Ram Prakash Gupta, Kripa Shanker Shukla, BN Shukla, Abdul Rauf, KP Verma, SP Bajpai, ON Bajpai, Pawan Kumar, Shakoor Ahmad, Dharmpal and PC Mishra. Proceedings were conducted by Jairup Singh. —KA