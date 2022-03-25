Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Lauds ITBP's Dedicated Service To Nation

Greater Noida: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu on Thursday praised the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for dedicated service to the country.

On arrival to India for the first time after being crowned as Miss Universe 2021, Sandhu expressed her views at a special programme organized by Himveer Wives Welfare Association (HAWA) under the aegis of ITBP at 39th Battalion, ITBP, Surajpur in Uttar Pradesh.

On this occasion, Sandhu, who had been previously crowned Miss Diva Universe 2021 and is the third entrant from India to win Miss Universe in 2021, inspired the ITBP 'HWWA' families and children for success and described that 'hard work is the key to success'.

Sandhu said she is aware of the difficult conditions in which the ITBP is guarding the icy borders of the country.

Miss Natasha Grover, Miss India National Head and Miss Esther from Team Miss Universe were also present on the occasion.

Yogi Dr Amrit Raj, Ayurvedacharya from Rishikesh, presented a session on the benefits of Yoga and Ayurveda on the occasion. Ritu Arora, Chairperson 'HWWA' expressed her gratitude to Miss Universe and Dr Yogi Amrit Raj and the team for inspiring 'HWWA' families in her address and felicitated them by presenting mementos. The Association celebrated its Raising Day and announced several welfare measures for the ITBP on the occasion.

An Annual Souvenir 'Himshikha' was released on the occasion.

Free of cost training modules commenced formally on the occasion when Usha International Limited and VLCC joined hands with HWWA to impart professional training to the families of ITBP personnel. MoUs were exchanged with the Chairperson HWWA on the occasion by the representative of both the firms. Usha International Limited also gifted 30 sewing machines to the HWWA. Miss Kaur also shared her views on the progress and efforts being made toward women empowerment.

Yogi Dr Amrit Raj, while interacting with the families and Jawans, said that Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) or ITBP personnel face of adverse weather conditions and difficult terrain challenges during their duty at high altitudes, but without caring for themselves they provide security to the countrymen round the clock, and the nation is proud of the jawans.

Miss Natasha Grover and Miss Esther also shared their experiences with the HWWA families and praised the duties of the Himveers.

Demonstration of ITBP Jazz Band, Mem and Women Central Sports Team, Judo, Wushu, Power lifting and cultural program presented by 'HWWA' members and families were some of the main attractions of the function.

