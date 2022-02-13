Logically Boosts Election Integrity Efforts Ahead Of Assembly Elections

: Logically, a technology company using advanced AI to tackle harmful mis- and disinformation, has strengthened its operations ahead of Assembly Elections across five states in India. The company announced that a team of 20 fact checkers and six Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) analysts, all based in India, will address election related misinformation as the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa go to the polls.Logically has also introduced a WhatsApp number, +91 86400 70078, for people to report misinformation or fake news to Logically’s AI-assisted fact checking teams. To further sharpen its focus on addressing misinformation, Logically also announced the appointment of Jaskirat Singh Bawa, formerly senior editor with The Quint, to head its fact checking operations in India. Bawa will lead teams in India as Logically amplifies its initiatives to support local electoral authorities and law enforcement teams to counter misinformation in the run-up to the state elections.With assembly elections approaching, social media has become a battleground for political parties. Logically has been closely monitoring the emerging narratives that are being pushed by various political players, which so far includes the spreading of rumours about political rivals disbanding their units in a particular state, sharing morphed images and making claims of misgovernance, and posting content with heavily communal undertones.Logically was set up in 2017, with the mission to tackle misleading and harmful information with the help of cutting-edge technology. The company combines advanced AI and machine learning technology with human expertise, including one of the world’s largest dedicated fact-checking teams, to help various governments and organizations in dealing with fake news and disinformation throughout the world. Logically has worked extensively in India over the past three years, including analyzing 944,486 articles and completing 6,000 fact checks during the 2019 Indian General Elections.Commenting on the steps being taken, Mr Sagar Kaul, Logically’s VP of India Operations, said, “India has always been a priority market for Logically and we remain committed to fighting misinformation as five states gear up for Assembly Elections. We have strengthened our team and opened additional channels for people to reach out to us if they spot any misinformation or fake news. We are committed to slowing the spread of misleading information and helping to contribute to the free and fair electoral process of the country.”Over the course of the year, Logically’s OSINT analysts conducted a number of high-profile and impactful investigations, including: unearthing a disinformation campaign run by a coordinated inauthentic behaviour network spreading a false narrative on Indian government military decisions, uncovering a Pakistan-based disinformation network spreading polarizing narratives about the Mizoram-Assam border clashes and identifying the polarizing and false narratives being spread about the farmers’ protests.Logically has also launched a COVID-19 media literacy programme, ‘Covishaala’, which was supported by Meta (formerly, Facebook); and last year launched Logically Health, a multi-pronged initiative designed to tackle harmful healthcare misinformation. —KA