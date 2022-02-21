GHS-IMR Hosts 5th Brandcraft Summit 2022

Kanpur (The Hawk): The two-day 5th BrandCraft – the international marketing summit, got flying start here at Dr Gaur Hari Singhania Institute of Management & Research on Saturday. Keeping in view the ongoing covid precautions, the summit was being conducted online. The summit started as the populated online meeting where the Director GHS-IMR Dr. Rahul Goyal welcomed all with his inaugural speech. His message highlighted the theme of the summit “Agile marketing in VUCA world”. He said the recent years witnessed varied changes in marketing, Covid restrictions had seen changes in ways the marketing was done, work-from-home had become a new normal and e-meetings had become mandatory. All these changes had changed marketing substantially; companies agile enough to adapt to the changing situations were now superseding the conventional market leaders. The day started with the session by Mr.Gaurav Jain, Senior Brand Manager, Business Head, Africa Cluster, Zydus Group, where he shared how Zydus had been coping with the change over the last year, both nationally and internationally. He told the audience that today, many pharmaceutical organization were relying on operational structure indicators that could impact their success and willingness to compete. The next session commenced with Mr Vishal Gautam, Senior Manager Sales Defence Business, North & East for Bacardi India Pvt. Ltd. Spearheading the session, he explained about the dark marketing in liquor industry, touching upon the concepts of surrogate marketing and ending with the detailed analysis of supply chain management or “route to market” as popularly called in his industry.

The concluding session was conducted by Dr. Sumit Raghunath, General Manager, Ad Sales, Dainik Jagran Inext. He deliberated on the varied modes of media, differentiated between journalism and reporting in print, outdoor, as well as in audio visual media. He drew a vivid picture of evolution in media industry during the VUCA time. Mr. Devendra Singh, Founder & Business Head Digital Force & Digital Mantra could not make it to the event reflecting the uncertainty of the situation. During the session, students barraged the speakers with their queries to the speakers making the session interactive. The day 1 ended with the award of Certificate of Appreciation and vote of thanks to the speakers by Dr. Shekhar Trivedi, Convenor, BrandCraft 2022, with the promise to meet again for the day-2 event on Feburary 26. The programme was attended by the faculty, staff and students of GHS-IMR along with JK Business School, Gurugram.

—KA