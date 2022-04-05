Crime Branch Team Busts Online IPL Cricket 'Satta' Racket In Kanpur

Kanpur (The Hawk): City crime branch squad busted an online IPL cricket 'satta' racket and arrested as many as nine persons from Govind Nagar locality late Saturday night. Police have recovered Rs.45.30 lakh in cash, 27 mobile phones, two tablets, two notepads, a ledger register and other relevant documents from the spot. On a tip off, police raided the spot in Block 3 of Govind Nagar and caught nine speculators red-handed playing 'satta' on each ball, each run, fours and sixes in the T-20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Addressing mediapersons, Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena said he received information that a group of Abhishek Singh and Avinash Singh of Swarajya Nagar, Deepak Kumar of Subba Kheda area of Unnao, Sanjay Bharti of Kidwai Nagar Labour Colony, Prakash Srivastava of Yashoda Nagar and Anand Yadav of Gopal Nagar was betting on the IPL cricket matches at the house of Lokesh Singh in Block-3, Govind Nagar. Immediately, a crime branch team led by sub-inspectors Vijay Darshan Sharma and Sunil Sharma was deputed which raided the house of Lokesh in Govind Nagar and arrested nine persons. 'The arrested persons used to play 'satta' on the internet link Probetx.com'. Abhishek was already lodged in jail for gambling. He was also involved in liquor business. Police were trying to unearth the entire betting network, Meena said. FIR against nine persons has been lodged under relevant sections of the IPC, police official said.

—KA