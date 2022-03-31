Cop Faces Probe For Beating Mentally Ill Man In UP's Sambhal​​​​​​

Sambhal: An inquiry has been ordered against a sub-inspector, accused of brutally beating a mentally-challenged man in Reeth village, under the jurisdiction of the Kudh Fatehgarh police circle in Sambhal.

A video of the alleged incident, which took place on March 23 at a Holi Milan ceremony, went viral on social media on Tuesday.

The video showed a person at the event take the mentally challenged man, who was on one side of the stage, to another.

Suddenly, sub-inspector Ratneesh Kumar was seen at the spot and he grabbed the man by the collar and dragged him across the floor.

The video showed the victim begging for mercy while the officer kept on kicking him with his boots on. A gathering of hundreds of people allegedly witnessed the merciless beating of the victim but no one could stand up to the cop.

Locals alleged that the officer was drunk and would not listen to anyone. The reason behind the act is still not known.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra has ordered a probe into the incident.

The investigation has been handed over to circle officer of Chandausi. "If found guilty, disciplinary action will be taken against the accused," Mishra assured.

