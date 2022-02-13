Chhattisgarh CM Campaigns For Congress In Kanpur, Lashes Out At PM Modi, BJP

: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statements against Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi in Parliament, stating the PM did not want to answer to any issues in the present and keeps raising questions on the history of the Congress Party.Baghel' remarks were made during a door-to-door campaigning in support of Congress candidate in Kanpur ahead of tomorrow's second phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh."Prime Minister has raised allegations against Nehruji and Indiraji. But neither Nehruji nor Indiraji can answer. They (BJP) cannot distort history. Rather he should answer how much black money returned to the country after demonetisation, what changes followed in the economy after implementation of GST, how much loss did the country sustain during the lockdowns. They should tell how many bodies were found in rivers (during COVID-19 second wave). He cannot answer this, he questions us on history. He does not want to give an answer on anything happening in the present," said Baghel to ANI.Continuing his potshots at BJP, Baghel said that Kanpur, which was once known as 'Manchester of India' had lost its old glory and price rise and unemployment was on rise. "I prayed to God that the country gets relief from unemployment and price rise," he added. Baghel had earlier stopped to offer prayers at a Kali Mathiya Mandir in the district. The Chief Minister asserted that 'Kissan ko Daam, Berozgaaro ko Kaam, Mahilao ko Samman' (Prices for farmers, work for the unemployed and respect to women) is the main plank on which Congress was fighting the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls."We will perform great in the elections and will surprise people. Some people are demanding votes on basis of religion and caste while we are contesting elections with issues of people in mind" he added.Asked about Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's remarks on Rahul Gandhi, Baghel said that BJP has no real issues in hand and it was misleading people through its statements.Stepping up his attack on Rahul Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the language of Congress leader is "similar to that of Jinnah before 1947" and he is, "in a way, modern-day Jinnah".Sarma's fresh salvo at Gandhi came a day after he attacked Gandhi at an election rally in Uttarakhand.Polling was conducted in Uttar Pradesh on February 10 for the first phase of the Assembly elections. The next phase polling will take place on February 14, followed by February 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7, for the other five phases. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. —ANI