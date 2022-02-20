Books On 'Saundarya Shashtra' And 'Art Stairs' Released By CSJMU Vice Chancellor

Kanpur (The Hawk): CSJMU Vice Chancellor Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak, while releasing the books of Dr Purnima Tewari here on Saturday, said it was very happy moment for the author when her literary work comes in front of the society. He said along with the Western art, there was also need to know about the country's traditional art and culture. National award-winning painter Dr. Purnima Tewari, while talking about her book ‘Saundarya Shashtra’ said students usually find this subject difficult due to their believing in aesthetics. Therefore, by explaining the beauty philosophy in simple language, I have tried to tell how important it is in human life. In this book, the depth of the subject has been added to the simplicity and life which makes this book interesting to students and all others. The study of aesthetics not only paves the way for world peace as beauty teaches the lesson of morality and gives peace to intellectual integrity and spirituality. It also improves the physical thinking and intellectual development. Throwing light on her second book Art Stairs, she said that this book is useful for basic knowledge and rules to enter the world of art. In this, an attempt has been made to describe many types of arts from the past till now with photos to maintain the interest of students. Both the books were reviewed by the eminent poet Dr.Suresh Awasthi who described them important for the students. He said the work of Dr. Purnima Tewari will prove to be a milestone in the world of art and culture. Dr. Suresh described art as the epitome of beauty.

In the programme Prof. SK Awasthi (Pro Vice Chancellor), Prof. RK Dwivedi (CDC Director), Prof. Sudhanshu Pandiya (Dean Administration), Dr. Indra Mohan Rohatgi, Dr. SK Tiwari, Dr. Brijesh Katiyar, Dr. Prahlad Singh, Dr. Shubham Shiva (HOD, DG College), and many scholars along with Dr. Jyoti Shukla, Dr. Vandana Sharma, Dr. Rachna Nigam were present. The programme was anchored by Prof. Sanjay Swarnakar.

VOTERS AWARENESS CAMPAIGN: In a bid to encourage voters to exercise their franchise on Sunday (Feb.20), Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University has set up a selfie point in association with the authorized Laundry Partner of the University ‘Laundry Hut’ on Saturday. The voter awareness campaign is being run in the entire state to ensure 100% voting. The campaign was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak by taking a selfie. He appealed the citizens and students to essentially cast their vote on the polling day. The Registrar of the University, Dr. Anil Yadav and Pro- VC Prof. Shudhir kumar Awasthi coordinated for the success of the campaign. Dr. Praveen Bhai Patel and Dr. Vivek Sachan were also present during the programme and they described the campaign as an excellent initiative for the voters.

Smt. Krutika Mittal, MD of Laundry Hut, showcasing her commitment to ensuring 100% voting in the city, announced that voters who will send their selfies to Laundry Hut’s WhatsApp number 6390007007 will will get 50% discount on Dry Cleaning. Faculty and students of the University along with Abhishek Awasthi from Laundry Hut were also present in the programme.

—KA