BJP Govt Making Efforts To Take Perfumes Made In Kannauj To Global Platform, Says Modi, Takes Jibe At SP

Kannauj: Taking a jibe at the Samajwadi Party over the perfume trader corruption case in Kannauj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that unlike the opposition parties, the BJP government in the state is making efforts to take perfumes made in Kannauj to a global platform.

Speaking in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh today, the Prime Minister said, "There is also a perfume industry in Kannauj that has become a victim to politics of extreme 'parivaarwaad'. They (Samajwadi Party) have defamed the perfume business here with their corruption, by their exploits. They linked perfume with corruption."

"We are working to make this perfume a global brand. We are working to take Kannauj's perfume to the world," the Prime Minister said.

Notably, the premises of several perfume traders, including Samajwadi Party MLA Pushpraj Jain in Kannauj, were raided by officers of the Income Tax department in December 2021.

The Prime Minister today highlighted that the Government is of the people, by the people, for the people and slammed the Opposition parties for hampering the spirit of democracy.

"Government of the people, by the people, for-the-people. The very family-oriented parties of our country have changed this spirit of democracy," said PM Modi today at a gathering in Kannauj.

Kannauj is an assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh that will go to polls in phase 3. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Samajwadi Party.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that the Bharatiya Janata Party is a party that works for the welfare of the poor. "We were concerned about those who either don't have land, or have a negligible plots of land. We were concerned about those sisters for whom animal husbandry is a means of self-reliance, self-respect. Uttar Pradesh has topped the states in providing houses to the poor, because there is a double engine government here. Poor sisters should get free gas connections because there is double engine government here. Lakhs of farmer families got the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi because there is double engine government here."

"A huge chunk of society is involved in animal husbandry activities. We were concerned about their prosperity, their dignity," he added.

Polling was conducted in Uttar Pradesh on February 10 for the first phase of the assembly elections. The next phase polling will take place on February 14, followed by February 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7, for the other five phases.

—ANI