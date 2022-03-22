Amit Shah To Visit Lucknow Ahead Of BJP Legislature Party Meet: Sources

Lucknow: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Lucknow on Wednesday ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state legislature party meeting on March 24, said sources.

The oath-taking ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will take place on March 25, sources said. This will be his second term as the Chief Minister of the state.

As per sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda are on the list of invitees for the scheduled oath-taking ceremony of Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting of the BJP top leaders at his residence in New Delhi to discuss government formation in four states where the party won in the Assembly elections held recently.

Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nadda were present in the meeting. According to sources, BJP top leadership briefed PM Modi on the discussions that they held with state party leaders over government formation in four states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Meanwhile, Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term.

Yogi Adityanath led his party to a thumping victory in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

Adityanath, a monk-turned-politician, won his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating the Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla, who secured 62,109 votes in the recently-concluded UP Assembly elections.

—ANI