Ahead Of UP Polls Results, SP Candidate Keeps Eye On EVM Strong Room With Binoculars

Meerut: Ahead of the much-awaited results of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Hastinapur constituency Yogesh Verma is keeping an eye on EVM strong room with binoculars to prevent any mishandling.

In Hastinapur, SP candidate Yogesh Verma and his supporters are camping outside the strong room with binoculars. Verma and his supporters are keeping watch on EVMs for 24 hours by maintaining an 8-hour shift.

Asked about his surveillance of EVMs, Verma said he has full faith in administration but he does not want to take any chance for the protection of the people's mandate.

On exit polls predictions that the ruling BJP forming the government again, the SP leader said, "What happened in West Bengal? Exit polls had said BJP would come to power but Didi (Mamata Banerjee) formed the government with the full majority. Exit polls are wrong. And it has been a history that the Hastinapur MLA and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh have been of the same party."

In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the majority mark is 202 and the exit polls predicted the BJP getting a comfortable majority with its allies.

The exit polls were released after the seventh and last phase of the election in Uttar Pradesh.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

—ANI